New MPSC office in Tura marks milestone for aspirants from Garo Hills

TURA: In a landmark move to decentralize public service recruitment and empower youth from the region, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday inaugurated the new office building of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) at Dakopgre, Tura, West Garo Hills, in the presence of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma.

Highlighting the significance of the new facility, the Chief Minister said it would be a game-changer for aspirants from Garo Hills, who previously endured "10 to 15 hours overnight to Shillong" to appear for examinations. "Many would arrive tired and go straight to the exam hall without rest. With this new facility, students can now take their exams and attend interviews right here in Tura," he said. He noted that the long travel and fatigue often affected candidates' performance, adding, "This is one of the most important offices to be inaugurated, and the impact that this office will have on the youth and their future will be immense. It gives a great sense of satisfaction to inaugurate this office today."

Announcing that the first MPSC examination in Tura will be held on November 14, 2025, Sangma said this marks "a new chapter" in making government recruitment more inclusive and accessible. He added that the government aims to extend similar facilities to Jaintia Hills to ensure equal opportunities across the state.

Speaker Thomas A. Sangma described the occasion as "a landmark moment that heralds a new chapter in the journey of transparent, accountable, and people-centric governance."

Among those present were the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Vibhor Aggarwal, the Chairman of Tura Municipal Board, Abraham T. Momin, and senior officials from the MPSC and other departments. The new MPSC office will conduct examinations, interviews, and recruitment processes for candidates from Garo Hills, sparing them arduous travel to Shillong and ensuring greater accessibility for the region's youth.

