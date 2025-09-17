Elaborate Security Arranged for PM Modi’s Itanagar Visit on September 22

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Itanagar on September 22 next, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Security and surveillance have been beefed up in view of the PM's visit, Capital Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said. During his visit, the PM will lay foundations for the 1830 kilometres Frontier Highway project, hydroelectric projects at Tato in Shi Yomi district and launch the second phase of the transformative Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) from Indira Gandhi Park here.

The ambitious Frontier Highway project runs parallel to the McMohan Line from Bomdila in West Kameng district to Vijaynagar in Changlang district. It will enhance India's national security and also boost border connectivity.

Modi will also lay the foundations of the 186 Mw Tato-I hydroelectric project over the Yarjep River and the 240 Mw Heo hydroelectric project over the Yarjep River.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will also launch the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), and inaugurate the integrated state-of-the-art convention centre in Tawang.

The phase II of the VVP, which is ongoing, will see 122 additional villages (67 along the Indo-Myanmar border and 55 on the Indo-Bhutan border) will have all weather roads, 4G telecom and TV connectivity, on-grid electrification.

The Union ministry of Home Affairs had sanctioned Rs 2205 crore for the VVP projects.

