Election machinery seizes over Rs 9 lakh cash in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The flying squad and the static surveillance teams appointed by the Election Commission, along with police on Monday seized cash and other materials worth Rs 11,48,335, from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh, an election official said here.

During interception of vehicles in various checkpoints in the state, the teams seized cash amounting to Rs 9, 81,700, he said. The teams also seized drugs and other narcotic substances with a market value of Rs 1,25,120 and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 37,515 during the day, Toko Babu, officer on special duty to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) informed.

“Since announcement of polls, cash amounting to Rs 5.88 crore, drugs worth INR 76.78 lakh, IMFL amounting to Rs 4.37 crore and other materials worth Rs 3.64 crore were seized till date,” the OSD said adding that the total monetary value of the seized items including cash, shot up to Rs 14.69 crore.

The northeastern state is going to polls for the two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies in the first phase on April 19. Out of the total 60 assembly seats in the northeastern state, the ruling BJP has already won ten unopposed. Counting of votes for the assembly elections would be held on June 2 while that for the Lok Sabha polls would be conducted on June 4.

