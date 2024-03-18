Assembly Elections: ECI Announces New Counting Dates for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the revised dates for the counting of votes for both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Sunday.

The counting of both the states was scheduled for June 4 which has now been rescheduled to June 2.

As per a notification, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before their current terms end.

It further mentioned that this is based on the authority granted under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The terms of both Legislative Assemblies are set to expire on June 2, 2024.