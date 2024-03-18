Assembly Elections: ECI Announces New Counting Dates for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the revised dates for the counting of votes for both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Sunday.
The counting of both the states was scheduled for June 4 which has now been rescheduled to June 2.
As per a notification, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before their current terms end.
It further mentioned that this is based on the authority granted under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The terms of both Legislative Assemblies are set to expire on June 2, 2024.
The voting in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will take place in the first phase on April 19.
The ECI announced that the Gazette Notification containing the election details will be released on March 20, 2024.
The candidates will have to file their nomination papers by March 27, with the scrutiny of nominations set for March 28.
The deadline for the withdrawal of candidature is scheduled for March 30.
Arunachal Pradesh, currently governed by the BJP, has 60 assembly constituencies, while Sikkim has 32 constituencies.
A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference to announce the dates of Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls to four states, Rajiv Kumar said there will be 10.5 lakh polling stations and 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff will be deployed to conduct the elections in the world’s largest democracy.
Kumar said approximately 49.7 crore voters are male and 47.1 crore voters are female.
“We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years,” he said, adding that 88.4 lakh voters are of PwD category, 2.18 lakhs are centenarians and 48,000 are transgenders. The CEC was accompanied by the two Election Commissioners.
