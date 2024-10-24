Elephant Killed in Train Collision at Arunachal Pradesh-Assam Border

ITANAGAR: An adult elephant was reportedly killed last night in a train collision near Ronga D Reserve, situated along the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The incident took place around 6:50 pm yesterday within the elephant corridor at Durpang-Doimukh, a critical habitat for wildlife.

The express train between Tinsukia and Naharlagun struck the elephant while it was attempting to cross the railway line. The high-speed train dragged it more than 100 meters, mutilated it severely, and killed it most horrifically.

This incident seriously concerned local communities regarding the safety of local wildlife. The Member of the Legislative Assembly from Itanagar, whose own son was killed in a rail accident, urged railway authorities for the second time to introduce reductions in train speeds in wildlife corridors. "After the unfortunate accident with my son, I had indeed written to the concerned authorities requesting they improve road conditions and check speeding in this region, but nothing significant has happened. Speed control is very much needed for the safety of humans as well as animals," he said.

Yes, the elephant was hit by the train. I strongly appeal to the railway authorities to reduce train speeds in wildlife corridors to prevent such tragedies," Doimukh Officer in Charge Passang Simi said, confirming the incident and insisting on immediate action.

To pay their respect to the body of the dead elephant, a team from the Assam Forest Department went to that site, laid flowers, and did the last rites with full religious rituals. This gesture underlines how culturally significant and profoundly revered wildlife is in that region.

After such incidents continue to recur with alarming regularity, this is what animal activist Tarun Jomoh has to say: "If we do not coordinate with environmentalists, such incidents will continue. Controlling train speed in these areas is crucial."

The incident has led authorities to step up the debate on infrastructure development and wildlife conservation, which has been one of the tougher debates in the recent past.