Everester Taka Tamut named director of NAF Arunachal Pradesh chapter

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Renowned Everester and ace mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh, Taka Tamut, have been nominated as the Director of the Arunachal Pradesh chapter of the National Adventure Foundation (NAF).

His appointment was made under the chairmanship of General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, Governor of Mizoram, and the presidency of Lt Gen Raman Dhawan, ADC (Retd), and reflecting national recognition of Tamut’s distinguished contributions to adventure sports.

Tamut, who scaled Mount Everest in 2018 without Sherpa assistance, is regarded as one of India’s foremost mountaineers. His participation in several high-altitude rescue missions, including the AN-32 aircraft retrieval operation in Arunachal Pradesh, has further established his reputation as a courageous and skilled adventurer who has brought significant laurels to both the state and the nation. A recipient of the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, Tamut has successfully climbed numerous Himalayan peaks, inspiring a generation of young adventure enthusiasts.

Also Read: Arunachal Governor and CM review key development initiatives