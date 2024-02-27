Existence of strong self-governance common feature of world class institutions: RGU VC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha has said the common feature of all world-class institutions globally including India, has been due to the existence of strong self-governance and outstanding merit-based appointments of institutional leaders. Addressing the inaugural day of the five-day orientation and workshop on leadership capacity development for college principals of North East, Prof Kushwaha said that institution heads should not develop an attitude to complain about the system rather must come forward to find a solution to the problem.

Department of Higher and Professional Education programme director under New Delhi-based National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Prof Sudhanshu Bushan explained how institutional heads are in a dilemma and facing challenges in implementing NEP 2020, because the Indian higher education system is not homogeneous. The nature of the problem in one institute and one state is completely different from the other institution and state, he said.

Earlier, RGU’s Faculty of Education and Sports Sciences Dean Prof T Lhungdim said the objective of the workshop is to implement the significant recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020 at the college level. RGU’s Education department Head Prof P K Acharya and NIEPA associate professor Dr Sangeeta Angom, also spoke on the occasion.

As many as 29 principals of colleges from all North Eastern states are participating in the workshop and the main themes to be discussed in the workshop are NEP 2020 implementing challenges, holistic and multi-disciplinary in context of NEP 2020, curriculum structure, higher education in NE, quality of higher education, role of educational leaders, effective governance in higher education, internationalisation in higher education and financial management and resource mobilisation.

The main aim of the workshop is to facilitate systematic review of the higher education system, to discuss the issues and challenges and strategies for visionary leadership and to facilitate principals with the strategies for overcoming the challenges of managing their colleges.

