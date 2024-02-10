Famous Folk Dances Of Arunachal Pradesh That Will Leave You Spellbound

The Khampti Dance

Kamptis community which is the followers of Buddhism has a very rich heritage of many dance performances that narrate their history and many tales. The dance plays are integral to the many festivals like Khamsang, Sankian, and Potwah, and are also very savored by all. Villagers hand-deliver the invitations for the party, to be attended by the dramatists. Rehearsals for the dance-drama start one month before the festival in a monastery or any other designated location during the festival days.

The performance is held in a open courtyard among the dwellings with the musical instruments like gongs and also cymbals besides. Since women are hardly seen in the theater acts, men put on the female clothing to play the female roles. After their act, the drama party receive a cash prize that they use to buy many costumes and also masks in preparation for the succeeding plays. Any excess will be distributed to all the participants of the theater.