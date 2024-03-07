Farmers’ forum rejects NHPCs CSR activities in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) has strongly objected to and rejected the corporate social responsibility (CSR) 2023-24 activities being carried out by power giant National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd (NHPC), on the Siang river basin in Arunachal Pradesh. The NHPC has been implementing schemes/projects, worth Rs 16.61 crore, under CSR in Siang district.

Representatives of the Forum and people from all Siang dam affected villages in a meeting held at Parong village in the district, questioned the motive of carrying out CSR activities and strongly opposed the move by the NHPC.

The participants, in the meeting, expressed concern that the NHPC did not consult with the people of the impacted villages before notifying CSR schemes/projects, said SIFF president Gegong Jijong.

He claimed that the SIFF and people from the dam affected villages had no knowledge about the notification dated October 10, 2023 until March 1 last.

In the meeting, the members also discussed the legal implications of the CSR as per Companies Act, 2013 and Companies Act rules and guidelines of implementation of CSR scheme.

As per the Companies Act, 2013, CSR activities cannot be used to fill the gaps of governmental schemes. Jijong questioned why the CSR scheme is being allocated in the villages of Siang district by the NHPC, a public sector unit, indirectly violating the Gauhati High Court order passed in favour of SIFF.

Rejecting the CSR fund allocation of Rs 16.61 crore in Siang as the CSR under the pretext of development aid, he said it will encourage corrupt practices by government officials.

Questioning the involvement of government departments in the CSR scheme, Jijong demanded transparency from government departments and officials.

The meeting also discussed the ‘alleged’ survey carried out by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing at the dead of night in 2022, during his visit to the district, for the pre-feasibility study report on Siang dam.

Forceful survey attempts are being made despite innumerable official representations against the dam survey, the forum claimed.

The SIFF has also condemned model villages sanctioned by the NHPC at Gete, Komkar and Pangkang (Kumku), Pangkang (Jorkong) in the district.

The Siang district administration and police are harassing the villagers to vacate their villages, so NHPC can carry out the model village programmes, they alleged.

The meeting resolved not to support any candidate who supports Siang dam in the coming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, due next month.

“Our representatives must support our anti-dam movement and highlight it in the assembly,” Jijong said. The Forum has also resolved to take legal recourse as per relevant laws against the power major.

Jijong, in the meanwhile, disclosed that a book honouring the anti-dam Siang movement will be published to commemorate the sacrifices and celebrate the leadership of the Adi community.

Siang deputy commissioner P N Thungon said no one from the district administration and police have harassed the villagers. Terming the Forum’s claims as false and baseless, he said, “I will put in my papers and resign as deputy commissioner, if these claims are true and proven.”

“It’s unfortunate,” Thungon said, “people are playing politics.” The DC, however, said that he will inquire into the matter with his officials and police. When contacted Siang Basin Project head Brij Mohan on the matter, he declined to comment.

