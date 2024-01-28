Assam: NHPC-Chairman and Managing Director RK Vishnoi and Directors visit Subansiri Lower HE Project

LAKHIMPUR: NHPC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) RK Vishnoi, along with RP Goyal, Director (Finance), RK Chaudhary, Director (Technical & Projects) and other senior officers from NHPC Corporate Office visited the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project on Saturday. During the visit, the Chairman and Managing Director alongwith Director (Finance) and Director (Technical & Projects) inspected various under construction sites of the project like dam, power house and other sites. Rajendra Prasad, Executive Director, Subansiri Lower HE Project briefed them about the progress of the ongoing construction activities at the site. CMD appreciated the progress of work made so far and reiterated NHPC’s commitment to complete this very ambitious 2000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project within the stipulated time.

Thereafter, a Project Review Meeting, headed by the CMD, was held with all the major contractors involved in the project construction. During the meeting, the progress of ongoing construction activities and problems faced in the construction works were discussed in detail, so that the project could be completed at the earliest. Director (Finance), Director (Technical & Projects), Executive Directors from NHPC Corporate Office and Executive Director of Subansiri HE Project alongwith all the HoDs of the project were also present in the meeting.

