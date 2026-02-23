First Assam–Arunachal border pillar installed at Seijosa

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a significant breakthrough in the Assam–Arunachal boundary resolution process, officials successfully installed the first official border pillar at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district of the northeastern state on Sunday.

The installation marked a major step towards implementing the Namsai Declaration 2022 and bringing clarity to long-disputed areas.

A joint contingent of senior officials from both states closely monitored the installation to ensure accuracy and mutual agreement on the ground, officials said. Those present included the Deputy Commissioner of Pakke Kessang and his counterpart from Biswanath district, Zila Parishad Chairperson Pani Tayam, the Superintendent of Police of Biswanath, divisional forest officers from both states, Assam’s Nodal Officer (Survey), administrative officers, community leaders and gaon burahs.

The development followed the signing of the Namsai Declaration in July 2022, which laid the foundation for an amicable and permanent settlement of the long-pending boundary dispute.

Both states adopted a cooperative and phased approach and initially focused on less complicated areas. Regional committees comprising ministers and officials from both sides conducted joint field visits, examined historical records and interacted with local communities to arrive at mutually acceptable solutions.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the installation as a historic milestone in the boundary resolution process.

“A historic milestone has been achieved in the Arunachal Pradesh–Assam boundary resolution process with the successful installation of the first official border pillar at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district,” Khandu said in a post on X.

He said the step reflected the spirit of the Namsai Declaration and marked a transition from decades of uncertainty towards peaceful coexistence, clarity and stability for communities living along the border areas.

“The initiative was closely coordinated by a joint team of senior officials from both states, ensuring mutual agreement and accuracy on the ground,” he said.

Khandu added that sustained dialogue and proactive leadership, particularly by Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, who chairs the Regional Committee for Pakke Kessang, along with district administrations and local representatives, led to the achievement.

“The Seijosa pillar sets the blueprint for the remaining demarcation process, strengthens cooperation between the two sister states and paves the way for lasting harmony, development and confidence among the people residing in the border regions,” Khandu added.

Wahge, who represents Pakke Kessang, also termed the day a landmark in the history of Assam–Arunachal relations.

“Today will be remembered as a landmark day in the history of Assam–Arunachal relations, as the first official border pillar between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam was successfully constructed at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district,” he said in a social media post.

Calling it a concrete step towards resolving the long-standing dispute in keeping with the spirit of the Namsai Declaration, Wahge expressed gratitude to Chief Ministers Pema Khandu and Himanta Biswa Sarma for their leadership and commitment to bringing lasting peace and clarity to the sensitive issue.

He also thanked State Home Minister Mama Natung, former Chairman of the Regional Committee, and Pijush Hazarika, Chairman of the Regional Committee, Assam (Biswanath), for their contributions to the process. Officials said the commencement of ground-level demarcation marked a crucial phase in implementing the agreement and would foster peace, harmony and cooperation between the adjoining regions while providing stability to communities living along the boundary.

Also Read: Boundary pillar erection begins along Assam-Arunachal border