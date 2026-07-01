First Bird Survey in Arunachal District Records 74 Species

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The first-ever scientific bird survey in Tali of Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district has recorded 74 bird species, creating the region's first bird checklist and laying the foundation for future conservation and ecotourism initiatives.

The survey was conducted from June 22 to 25 by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC) in collaboration with the Hapoli Forest Division.

The initiative was launched by the Arunachal Pradesh Ecotourism Development Board with support from the Tali administration and local panchayati leaders.

The survey covered community forests located between 800 and 2,000 metres above sea level and documented Tali's rich avian diversity.

The observations have been uploaded to the eBird India platform, providing a scientific baseline for future research and conservation efforts.

Among the notable species recorded were the Beautiful Nuthatch, Himalayan Cutia, Black Eagle, White-tailed Robin, Chestnut-breasted Partridge, Pin-tailed Green Pigeon, Wedge-tailed Green Pigeon, Black-winged Cuckooshrike, Rufous-faced Warbler, and Pale-blue Flycatcher.

Officials said the findings are expected to strengthen biodiversity conservation and promote birdwatching-based ecotourism in Kra Daadi, besides supporting scientific research and the long-term protection of Tali's natural heritage.

Also Read; Arunachal: APCC seeks clarity over alleged Chinese encroachment in Taksing sector