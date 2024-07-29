Focus on tapping the potential of youths: Minister Sports & Youth Affairs Kento Jini

A CORRESPONDENT

PASIGHAT: Minister Sports & Youth Affairs (SYA), Kento Jini chaired a consultative meeting organized by the East Siang Olympic Association (ESOA) at Siang guest house. He was joined by the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) Secretary General, Bamang Tago.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the state government has formulated the new sport policy with the focus on tapping the potential of the youths. The state government has declared 2024-25 as the 'Year of the Youth', acknowledging the immense potential and contribution of the youth in the state's development. He urged the sports body to work for promotion of world-class young sporting talents capable of shining at National and International level in Olympics, to bring laurels to the state and the country.

Meanwhile, Bamang Tago urged the Sports disciplines/bodies to get affiliated to the District Olympic Association (DOA) for streamlining and smooth conduct of sports at district, state, national and international level.

Among others, the meeting was attended by President, ESOA, Tamat Gamoh, District Sports Officer (DSO), Y. Sitek, representatives of all disciplines of Games and Sports among others.

