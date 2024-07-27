Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu pays tribute to armed forces on Vijay Diwas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday paid tribute to the Indian armed forces for courageously defending the nation by ensuring a crushing defeat to Pakistan in 1999.

He recalled the steadfast courage and commitment of the armed forces during the confrontation with Pakistan in 1999.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our armed forces who courageously defended our nation. Their steadfast courage and commitment will always be remembered. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas @adgpi," Khandu posted in X

The chief minister said, "As we commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, our hearts swell with pride and thankfulness for the brave soldiers who laid down their lives protecting the borders of our beloved nation."

Today Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is in Kargil to pay tribute to these gallant heroes. His presence is not just a gesture, but a profound symbol of respect & gratitude for the selfless warriors who have safeguarded our country with their sacrifices, the chief minister said in another social media post.

"Hon PM has always shown a deep commitment to honour the valour and dedication of our armed forces personnel. The bravery of our soldiers will always be remembered and revered with gratitude," Khandu added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hails Union budget

Also Watch: