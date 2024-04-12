Former president of APWWS Gumri Ringu receives International Women Peace Award

ITANAGAR: Gumri Ringu, former president of Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has been awarded the ‘International Women Peace Award’ for 2024 by Supreme Court judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. The award is bestowed by E-Mediation Writings (EMW) International, a leading online magazine.

Ringu was awarded for her “dedication through education and expertise (which) has played a significant role in making the society, both locally and globally, a more respectful and peaceful place for everyone to coexist”.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the members of E-Mediation Writings for recognising my work,” Ringu said upon receiving the award. E-Mediation coordinator-in-chief Pusshp Gupta said, “EMW fosters discourse on mediation by amplifying voices globally through articles, columns, and updates.”

