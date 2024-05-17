Four zila parishad members disqualified in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Four sitting Zila Parishad Members (ZPMs), including the Zila Parishad Chairperson of Lower Subansiri/Keyi Panyor districts, have been disqualified from their seats, official sources said on Thursday.

The expelled ZPMs are Likha Sangchorre (ZPC) from Deed ZP constituency, Gem Aiti from Yazali, Khoda Dipung from Upper Yachuli, and Nilly Likha Tabo from Pistana.

The ZPMs, who were elected on BJP tickets, reportedly merged with the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) days ahead of the April 19 elections to the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assembly.

Expelled from the BJP for their alleged anti-party activities, they were disqualified under Section 3 of the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003 and as per the provisions of Section 6(2) of Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Amendment Act, 2006. Following this, all four Zilla Parishad constituencies have fallen vacant, a district official said.

Before passing the order, Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Vivek H P said, it is neither denied nor refuted that the 4 ZP members voluntarily tried to merge with NCP (Ajit Pawar) under misconception that the bifurcation of the district of Lower Subansiri into Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts, the Zilla Parishad also stands bifurcated and that they form more than 2/3rd of the elected member of Zilla Parishad for Keyi Panyor.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Zilla Parishad of undivided Lower Subansiri has 20 members out of which 14 members belong to Ziro-I block (Lower Subansiri) and 6 belong to Ziro-II block (now Keyi Panyor).

The matter regarding bifurcation of Zilla Parishad of undivided Lower Subansiri district was referred to the state Election Commission who replied that the Zilla Parishad has been not yet constituted in respect of Keyi Panyor district.

The ZPMs were disqualified after a series of hearings conducted at the office chamber of the Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor DC on April 16, 26 and 29. The DC passed the disqualification order Tuesday evening after a detailed hearing represented by the ZPMs in person along with their legal experts.

