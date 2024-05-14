Arunachal Governor suggests for Army’s collaborative contribution in developing border villages

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik suggested the Army’s collaborative contribution in developing border villages in the state under the vibrant border village programme on Monday.

The governor gave the suggestion when General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 56 Infantry division Major General Akaash Johar called on him at Raj Bhawan. The GoC and the governor discussed the overall security scenario in the Line of Actual Control (LAC), development of vibrant border villages and strengthening the bonhomie between civilian population and the troops stationed in the northeastern state.

Parnaik appreciated the Indian Army's contribution towards the wellbeing and security of the people living in and around the deployment areas, an official communiqué informed.

He emphasized on winning the hearts and minds of the local population through samaritan projects, while calling for more civil-military interactions and cooperation.

The governor stressed special focus on health and education sectors, particularly in remote border areas. Parnaik commended the GoC and his team for creating sports facilities and welfare projects in remote border areas of Taksing and Tuting. He advised Johar to motivate local youths to join the armed forces and conduct pre-recruitment training for them.

The GoC assured to reinforce the effort to reach out to the ingenious population and cement goodwill amongst them for the armed forces.

He also apprised the governor about the benevolent initiatives of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana in the state, the communiqué added.

