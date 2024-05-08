Free health check-up camp organized at East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh

A Correspondent

PASIGHAT: The Siang Trust, organized a free health camp at the remotest village of East Siang district, Mer village, near Pasighat. Pressure tests and sugar tests were carried out in the camp along with the provision of free medicines. Over 70 needy patients from Mer, Gadum, and Tinali, including above 100-year-old patients benefited from the health camp.

The trust has been regularly conducting such free health consultation camps in remote villages of the area and reportedly more such camps are planned. This is the second time such camp in Mer village was carried out by the trust. Specialist doctors, including senior Surgeon Dr. Bomni Tayeng, Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee, Dr. Runi Tasung, Dr. Lung Perme Panging, medical staff, and the Vice President of Siang Trust, Mohonto Panging Pao attended the health camp.

