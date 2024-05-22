Free-roaming Dogs to be Captured and Sterilized in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to control the stray dog population by capturing and sterilizing them, and keeping them in confinement.

The decision was taken in view of the reports of an increasing number of dog-bite cases in the state capital and some other districts in the recent past. Different means to control the population of stray dogs the state capital's streets were highlighted along with a proposal to catch and confine the canines by authority or NGOs. Sterilization has been accepted as the most standard procedure, animal husbandry and veterinary commissioner Bidol Tayeng, who was the chairperson for the meeting.

Certain photographs and videos of dog bites circulated on social media shows a considerable increase in free-roaming dogs in the state capital which have caused more panic among the citizens, the release said. However, all the bite cases were not that of rabid dogs and most of the bites were pet and domestic dogs, it said.

Naharlagun-based NGO Arunachal Dog and Cat Rescue, which currently houses about 17 stray dogs, has proposed to increase its dog intake by seeking more space.

DC capital has been working with the said NGO and providing better facilities for keeping the dogs. The departments concerned assured the NGO that nets and hand gloves for catching dogs in the capital will be provided.

AHV&DD Director Dr. D. Longri informed that anti-rabies vaccines for dogs are available throughout the state and that the dog owners can get their pets vaccinated free of cost.

During the meeting, the participants decided that all the stakeholder departments will make concerted efforts to control the stray dogs and dog bites.

The stakeholder departments have been asked to create awareness among the dog owners to keep their pet animals in confinement to avoid contact with rabid dogs.

Earlier, officers of the AHV department delivered a presentation on 'The causes of increasing stray dogs and its consequences in the society'.

