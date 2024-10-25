French Ambassador's Diplomatic Visit to Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR: In a meeting, Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India, visited Arunachal Pradesh's Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday.

They discussed the prospects of sustainable adventure and eco-tourism, farm and poultry cold chain management, and building further capacities in biodiversity.

The Governor further underlined the strengths of hydropower, agriculture, and related sectors and the cultural diversity of the state along with tourism potential. This is also feasible for developing technology-based industries and infrastructure in the region.

The Governor also proposed cultural exchange programs with the state. Mathou, who is here in Arunachal Pradesh for five days was accompanied during the meeting by his wife, Mrs. Cecile Mathou, Consul General of France in Kolkata, Didier Talpin, Cooperation Officer Samuel Bouchard and Press & Diplomatic Liaison Officer Anjita Roychaudhury. Their schedule includes staying overnight at Bhalukpong, Dirang, and then Tawang.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu cited references from ancient texts like 'Kalika Purana' and the 'Mahabharata' and underlined the region's deep cultural, historical, and religious importance, describing the Kameng Museum as an indispensable institution that holds the past while inspiring future generations, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

It is about changing border areas, Khandu said, talking about model villages, border tourism, and upgrading infrastructure under the state government's Vibrant Village program. "This is an important step toward a larger vision for border areas: inclusion, sustainability, and economic development through what we call 'border tourism' and 'cultural revival'," the Chief Minister said.

He thanked the Indian Army for their collaborative efforts with the state government in promoting the overall development of the people and achieving a "Viksit Arunachal."