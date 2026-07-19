Fresh floods and landslides hit two Arunachal districts as monsoon toll remains seven

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh remained grim on Saturday as fresh floods and landslides affected East Siang and Kamle districts, while the monsoon death toll remained at seven.

The State Disaster Management Department said the ongoing floods and landslides had injured 29 people and affected 1,49,257 people across 576 villages in 328 circles of all 26 districts. East Siang reported flash floods in five circles covering 25 villages, while floods and landslides affected five villages in Kamle district.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, several workers were stranded at Diphu Nallah under Koronu circle after the water level rose sharply. Rescue teams from the district police and the SDRF suspended operations due to strong currents and planned to resume the effort on Sunday.

The monsoon has damaged 806 houses, 192 roads, 32 bridges, 30 culverts, 265 water supply facilities and other public infrastructure, while crop losses have risen to 733.36 hectares. Upper Siang remained the worst-affected district with 49,523 people impacted.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Papum Pare and East Kameng districts, forecasting very heavy rainfall on Sunday. Authorities warned of possible flooding, landslides and traffic disruptions, while the Lohit district administration placed emergency agencies on high alert and urged residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Also Read: Fresh Landslides and Flash Floods Deepen Arunachal’s Monsoon Crisis, Over 1.13 Lakh Affected