Fresh Landslides and Flash Floods Deepen Arunachal’s Monsoon Crisis, Over 1.13 Lakh Affected

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh remained grim on Friday, with fresh floods and landslides reported from Upper Subansiri and Upper Siang districts, taking the number of people affected by the monsoon to 1,13,674 across the state.

The State Disaster Management Department said the monsoon had affected 546 villages in 321 circles across all 26 districts. The disasters have so far claimed seven lives and injured 29 people.

In Upper Subansiri, flash floods and landslides affected 35 villages under Giba, Nilling, Chetam and Daporijo circles, damaging roads, culverts, a bridge and retaining walls. In Upper Siang, heavy rain affected Silli village under Katan circle, while a hydroelectric project also suffered damage.

Official figures showed that 804 houses, 177 roads, 28 bridges, 30 culverts and several public utilities had been damaged. Crop losses rose to 603.75 hectares, while water supply in several Naharlagun localities was disrupted after flash floods damaged pipelines. Restoration work was underway and water tankers were deployed to affected areas.

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in several districts on Saturday and advised people in vulnerable areas to remain cautious.

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