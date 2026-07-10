Fresh floods, landslides continue in Arunachal Pradesh, six dead so far

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Fresh floods, landslides and storms affected six districts of Arunachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, damaging houses, roads, crops and public infrastructure, while the state’s flood toll rose to six, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The SEOC reported 20 incidents, including flash floods, floods, landslides, storms and heavy rainfall, in Keyi Panyor, Upper Siang, Tirap, Changlang, Papum Pare and Upper Subansiri districts. Two labourers from Bihar died and four others were injured in a landslide at a construction site in Lohit district on Wednesday, while two women swept away in Keyi Panyor on June 24 remained missing.

The report stated that 94,201 people across 333 villages in 26 districts continued to be affected. Floods and landslides damaged crops, forests, roads, bridges, water supply systems, power infrastructure, schools, hospitals and hundreds of houses. Two relief camps in Keyi Panyor continued to shelter 252 people as rescue and relief operations remained underway.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued orange alerts for six districts on Thursday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. It forecast an improvement in weather conditions from Friday, with further easing expected over the weekend.

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