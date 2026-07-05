Arunachal Deploys Helicopter to Airlift Relief Supplies to Flood-Hit Villages

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government deployed a helicopter to airlift essential food and medical supplies to remote villages in Lower Siang district that were cut off by flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

Officials said villages including Rotte, Rame, Loglu, Lipin, Mane, Tene, Sipu, Kakki, Kadu, Rina, Sido and Korang were completely isolated after bridges collapsed and multiple road stretches were blocked by landslides.

Acting on a requisition from the Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner, a Skyone Airways Mi-172 helicopter was pressed into service to transport relief materials from Pasighat Advanced Landing Ground to Koyu helipad. The operation involved multiple sorties to ensure supply of food and medical aid.

The Civil Aviation Department said the helicopter departed Naharlagun at 8 am on Saturday and reached Koyu within an hour to begin emergency relief operations, with officials from disaster management and civil administration coordinating distribution.

Meanwhile, the district administration continued debris clearance along the Akajan–Likabali–Bame Road, where a major landslide disrupted connectivity. A time-bound traffic regulation system has also been enforced to facilitate restoration work and ensure commuter safety.

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