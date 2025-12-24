Good governance week sees outreach camps across Arunachal districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of Good Governance Week (Sushasan Saptah), district administrations across Arunachal Pradesh intensified outreach, review, and capacity-building activities under the "Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur" campaign, aiming to bring government services to people's doorsteps and strengthen participatory governance.

In Lower Subansiri district, a special 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' camp under Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 was jointly organized by the tourism, forest, and rural development departments at the Government Higher Secondary School. Hundreds of villagers availed themselves of services during the camp.

The Rural Development department facilitated registration and replacement of MGNREGA job cards and enrolment under PMAY-G, while the forest department distributed forms for chainsaw licences, plantation registration, and promoted awareness on biodiversity conservation and lawful resource use. The tourism department sensitized students and the public on the Chief Minister Paryatan Shiksha Yojana and career opportunities in the tourism sector.

Launched on December 19, the week-long district campaign will continue across Lower Subansiri until December 25.

In Upper Siang district, the administration organized a workshop on good governance practices at Yingkiong, the district headquarters. Speakers emphasized accountability, punctuality, citizen-friendly behaviour, and effective delivery of welfare schemes. Departmental representatives highlighted initiatives in education, health, and tuberculosis elimination, while women's organizations urged stronger anti-drug campaigns and greater community participation. The administration also acknowledged officials' and stakeholders' collective efforts in the peaceful conduct of panchayat elections held on December 15.

Meanwhile, in Namsai district, a workshop on the Aspirational District Programme reviewed performance across key indicators, including health sector challenges, school examination outcomes, agricultural productivity, irrigation, financial inclusion, and skill development. Suggestions included introducing school hygiene ratings, promoting certified seed production of Khamti rice, and expanding textile- and weaving-based skills for livelihood generation.

District administrations said the activities under Good Governance Week aim to ensure last-mile delivery of services, improve governance outcomes, and reinforce public participation across the state.

Also Read: Good Governance Week launched in Goalpara to strengthen citizen