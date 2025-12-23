Good Governance Week launched in Goalpara to strengthen citizen-centric services

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara district administration, under the supervision of Prodip Timung, District Commissioner, has launched the 'Good Governance Week' on December 19 which is scheduled to run up to December 25.

The launch marks the start of a week-long administrative outreach aimed at strengthening citizen-centric governance with a strong focus on grassroots delivery.

As per the guidelines, district administration has been organizing special camps at revenue circle, block and panchayat levels, enabling direct interaction between officials and citizens for on-the-spot grievance resolution and improved delivery of public services.

The campaign is being implemented in two phases - a preparatory phase from December 11 to 18, followed by the implementation phase during Good Governance Week from December 19 to 25.

On Monday, the office of the Balijana and Rongjuli development blocks visited several villages under its block and held short interaction camps, resolved various issues, and delivered certificates for which grievances were recorded online earlier.

