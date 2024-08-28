Government Clarifies Stance on GSU's Education Sector Demands

Itanagar: A day after the Galo Students Union (GSU) served a month-long ultimatum to the State Government for fulfilling its various demands in regards to the education sector, the directorate of higher and technical education clarified its stand on the issues on Tuesday. The apex students’ body of the Galo community on Monday reiterated its demand for the establishment of an RGU extension campus and science stream at Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki, in West Siang district. It had also served a one-month ultimatum to the state government for the setting up of the extension campus and introduction of the science stream and further cautioned the state government of launching a democratic stir if their demands are not fulfilled before the next academic session.

Higher and Technical Education Director Alik Jongkey clarified on Tuesday that during the year 2021-22, the department had received a request letter from RGU to help them find suitable land for setting up two extension campuses of the university, one in the western and another in the eastern part of the state. “The department had made an official request to all the deputy commissioners for finding land free of cost for setting up campus. All DCs have extended cooperation by submitting land availability certificates. The education department had received 28 identified locations, including five from West Siang, and all the physical documents were handed over to the RGU authority for further course of action,” Jongkey said, adding that the RGU being a central varsity, the matter is with the RGU authority to take a call on it. In regards to the starting of the Science Stream at Donyi Polo Govt College at Kamki in the district, the department informed us that the matter is under consideration and the file has already been initiated.

However, the science stream will only start after sanction or creation of required posts of both teaching and non-teaching staff. Responding to the third demand of the GSU, the director clarified that granting drawing and disbursing power to the principal of Model Degree College at Basar in Leparada district could not be implemented due to the non-availability of sanctioned principal posts for the college, and hence DDO power cannot be granted as per the rules and matter is made known to the present incumbent principal in-charge. “An interim arrangement has been made and the DDO power has been given to Leparada DC, so that salary and other office-related works are carried out smoothly. An official procedure has already been initiated for the creation of the post of principal. Moreover, all the government colleges in the state are facing an acute shortage of manpower, both teaching and non-teaching staff,” he added.

Also Read: Tripura: Curfew Imposed Amidst Tensions Over Defacing Of Idol

Also Watch: