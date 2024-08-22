MoU signed between RGU & Amazing Namaste Foundation to preserve rich history of Northeast

Itanagar: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the Amazing Namaste Foundation on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at documenting and preserving the rich history and heritage of Northeast India. The MoU signing ceremony at RGU campus was attended by vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Amazing Namaste Foundation chairman Atul Chandrakant Kulkarni and a host of officials from the two organizations.

The MoU sets the stage for a series of collaborative initiatives focused on cultural preservation and promotion with the region. Key objectives include digital restoration of historical documents and artefacts, fostering research partnerships, and establishing a youth exchange program to engage young people in cultural exchange activities. The collaboration will also support the creation of a memory project dedicated to archiving oral histories and community narratives, as well as organizing festivals, exhibitions, and film screenings to showcase the region’s heritage. Additionally, the partnership aims to produce books and publications that explore the diverse cultural landscapes of Northeast India.

