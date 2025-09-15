Government employees from NE call for scrapping of NPS

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Government employees’ federations from across the Northeast have resolved to intensify their movement for key service-related benefits, with a strong call for the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The demand was among several major resolutions adopted at the general meeting of the Meghalaya State Government Employees’ Federation (MSGEF), held on September 12 in Shillong.

The meeting, which brought together leaders from various states of the region, was also attended by Confederation of Service Association of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) secretary general Gonya Riba, representing the government employees of the state.

Participants unanimously pledged to support the genuine demands of the MSGEF, including payment of house rent allowance (HRA), tough location allowance (TLA), travel allowance (TA), and dearness allowance/dearness relief for retired employees, at par with central government employees and in line with the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The meeting further resolved to strengthen the collective platform of North East States Government Employees and Teachers United Forum (NESGETUF) so that the federations and unions of the region can take a unified stand on service-related matters. It was decided that the next executive meeting of NESGETUF will be held shortly to finalise the future course of action.

Also Read: Arunachal: Indian Army showcases tactical excellence in ‘Exercise Dibang Shakti’

Also Watch: