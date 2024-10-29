Meghalaya Increases Dearness Allowance For State Government Employees By 3 Percent

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has announced a significant increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for all state government employees, pensioners, and family pension holders.
Effective July 1, the government has raised the DA and DR from 43 percent to 46 percent.
The increased allowance will also apply to members of the work-charged establishment and casual workers, except for Bungalow peons, whose pay-scale align with those of the regular establishment.
Nevertheless, it is still important to note that the dearness relief will remain suspended if the pensioners or family pensioners are employed or re-employed under the State or Central Government or are permanently absorbed in the State's or Central Government's company, Corporation, undertaking, or autonomous body.
The government has also given out guidelines for the payment of the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the government employees will receive a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), from the current 50 per cent to 53 per cent of their basic salary.
The Assam CM, while addressing a press conference following the cabinet meeting, informed that the DA hike will be retroactively effective from July this year.
The DA arrears will be disbursed in monthly installments between December and March, with the government providing 25 per cent of the amount each month.
CM Sarma said that this increase in the DA is a Diwali gift to government employees.