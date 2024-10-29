Meghalaya Increases Dearness Allowance For State Government Employees By 3 Percent

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has announced a significant increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for all state government employees, pensioners, and family pension holders.

Effective July 1, the government has raised the DA and DR from 43 percent to 46 percent.

The increased allowance will also apply to members of the work-charged establishment and casual workers, except for Bungalow peons, whose pay-scale align with those of the regular establishment.

Nevertheless, it is still important to note that the dearness relief will remain suspended if the pensioners or family pensioners are employed or re-employed under the State or Central Government or are permanently absorbed in the State's or Central Government's company, Corporation, undertaking, or autonomous body.