Government launching e-Bhavishya for timely pension reforms: Khandu

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has rolled out e-Bhavishya, a pension reform initiative aimed at ensuring transparent, speedy, and hassle-free disbursement of retirement benefits to government employees.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, announcing the initiative through his social media post, said the government is committed to honouring the service of its employees by ensuring that they receive their dues on time. He stressed that the new system would guarantee delivery of the pension payment order (PPO) on the day of retirement, thereby removing delays that have long troubled pensioners. The reform also introduces real-time updates for retired employees on the status of their pension cases through the digital platform.

Officials said the government will work in a mission mode to clear pending cases, and with the introduction of e-Bhavishya, over 95 percent of pension cases are expected to be disposed of within the next three years.

Part of the government’s broader agenda under PEMA 3–Year of Reforms & Growth, the initiative aims to bring accountability, efficiency, and dignity to the post-retirement phase of employees’ lives.

By integrating technology with welfare, the system is expected to significantly reduce pendency and manual delays while allowing pensioners to monitor their applications online. “The reform is about respecting years of dedicated service to the state and ensuring that retirement does not bring uncertainty or hardship,” Khandu said in a post on X. He added that e-Bhavishya will mark a shift towards a more transparent and citizen-friendly governance system.

