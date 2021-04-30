Greater Imphal 'Sealed' for 7 Days to Contain COVID-19 Virus

IMPHAL: The state government of Manipur on Thursday declared the whole of Greater Imphal as a containment zone with immediate effect which will remain in force for seven days. All activities and movement of people, except for authorized personnel, will be strictly prohibited.

Issuing an order in this regard, State Executive Committee chairman and chief secretary in-charge M H Khan said that the government has decided to debar all activities and movement of people, except the permitted activities in the Greater Imphal area, in view of the number of people infected by Covid-19 continuing to grow rapidly in many parts of the state. Read more

Movement of goods vehicles including vehicle carrying oxygen/oxygen cylinders; healthcare facilities including animal healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and movement of healthcare workers; pharmacies including those selling veterinary medicines will be permitted. Read more

Movement of people for Covid-19 vaccination, Covid testing, and medical emergencies; employees and personnel working in Home, Health, Relief & DM, Police departments, and district administration are exempted, while all other offices in Greater Imphal area will remain closed, as per the official order.

The exemption is also extended to the personnel deployed for providing essential services like drinking water, power, fire fighting, waste/garbage collection, ATM services.

The order also informed that all vegetable, fish/meat vendors (except in IMA Keithel), milk booths will be allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am and the people have to maintain physical distancing. All local grocery stores including animal feed shops will also remain open for purchase by locals from 6 am to 10 am, while wholesale shops in Imphal can open on a rotation basis of one in three shops from 6 am to 10 am. Read more

Petrol pumps will remain open as usual but large crowding is disallowed. Electronic and print media companies and personnel and telecom service providers have also been exempted from the prohibition. Imphal Airport will continue functioning with the movement of staff and passengers allowed.

It was further stated in the order that hotels for lodging will be allowed to remain open with minimum staff, while restaurants will stay closed. Food delivery service providers and groceries delivery service providers will be permitted to function.

The deputy commissioners and SP of Imphal West and Imphal Eastis tasked to take necessary actions to implement the order.

It can be mentioned that as per the gazette notification issued on September 5, 1994 the Greater Imphal area encompasses areas under Imphal Municipal Corporation, Langol Hills and villages of Luwangsangbam, Ashiloklen, Matai, Achanbigei, Kontha, Khabam, Lamlongei, Kontha Ahallup, Kairang (Meitei), Konsam Leikai, Lairikyengbam Leikai, Laipham Siphai, Khurai Sajor Leikai, Khurai Thongam Leikat, Khurai Laishram Leikai, Moi- rang Kampu, Bashikhong, Top Dusara, Top Dusara (Imphal) Laingampat, Ningthoubung, Chingangbam Leikai, Khaidem Leikai, Kongkham Leikai, Porompat, Khurai Khong- nangmakhong, Top Naoria, Kshetrigao, Naharup, Kongba Nongthombam Leikai, Ganga Pat, Keikhu Hao, Thangbrijou, Ucheckon Khunou, Ucheckon, Maning Pat, Nandeibam Leikai, Khongman, Torban (Kshetri Leikai) Luwangei, Thongju, Kitnapanung, Loumanbi, Wangkhei Loumanbi, Takhok Awang, Bamon Kampu, Machahal, Kiyamgei, Kajipat in Imphal East district.

In Imphal West district the Greater Imphal Zone is covered by villages of Ghari, Langjing Part—II, Langjing Part-I, Takyel, Iroisemba, Meitei Langol, Bijoygovinda, Lamjaotongba, Sagolband, Sangaiprou Maning, Langthabal Kunja, Langthabal Mantrikhong, Meitram, Malom Tulthal, Malom Tuliyaima, Ningombam, Langthabal Lep, Mongsangei, Sangaiprou Mamang, Heinou Khongnembi, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Maibam Leikai, Sorokhaiham Leikai, Ahongsangbam Leikai, Oinam Thingel (Khongnangpheidekpi), Laiphrakpam Leikai, Naorem Leikai and Oinam Leikai.

The boundary of Greater Imphal is marked by Imphal river and northern boundary of Konsam Leikai and Laisram Leikai villages in the north, Iril river in the east, southern boundaries of Machahal, Takhok Awang, Loumanbi, Bashikhong, Kiyamgei, Langthabal Kunja, Langthabal Lap, Ningombam, and Meitram in south and western boundary of Meitram, Malom Tulihal, Malom Tuliyaima, Mongsangei, Ghari, Langjing Part-l, Langjing Part-II and Langol Hills up to Imphal river near Khonghampat in the west.

Also read- Revised SOP Issued by Government of Nagaland for People Entering the State

Also watch- BPF Leader Pramilarani Brahma confident about their victory



