Meghalaya to launch self-defence training for girls on mission mode

SHILLONG: In a move aimed at enhancing the safety and security of children, especially girls, the Meghalaya government has announced the rollout of self-defence training programmes in schools across both rural and urban areas on a mission mode. This comes amid rising concerns over crimes against women and the growing need to empower communities to actively participate in public safety initiatives. The decision was taken in a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The initiative, which will be coordinated closely with the police department, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, and local institutions such as Durbar Shnongs, reflects the government’s renewed focus on integrating community engagement with law enforcement mechanisms.

Adviser to the Social Welfare Department, Paul Lyngdoh, elaborated, “Self-defence training programmes for girls are to be rolled out in schools in both rural and urban areas on a mission mode, and there will be coordination with the police department and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.”

“Yes, I had mentioned that we will be closely coordinating with the Department of Education and the Department of Sports and Affairs, and also through the local institutions, the Durbar Shnongs, we will reach out to them because we want to make sure that all girl children come forward, all female kids come forward, and be part of this very important initiative to ensure the safety and security of children. So it’s a major project,” Lyngdoh added.

