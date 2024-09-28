Governor K.T. Parnaik Urges Students to Foster Knowledge for a Viksit Bharat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Friday said that with knowledge and a deep understanding of the country, students can contribute to Viksit Bharat, making India a great nation.

Interacting with the students from Tawang and West Kameng districts, who participated in the national integration tour to Delhi and Mussoorie, at Raj Bhavan here, the governor encouraged them to take to heart the experience of the tour and let it inspire them to become more informed, more respectful, and more responsible individuals.

He said that India’s strength lies in its people and the students of the day are the future, an official communiqué informed. Parnaik said that India is truly unique in its ability to harmonize a variety of traditions, languages, landscapes, and lifestyles on the principle of unity in diversity. He advised the students and teachers to take pride in the fact that they belong to a country with a vibrant and timeless culture.

“Share this pride with others and let it inspire them to contribute positively to the community and country,” he said. The governor commended Gajraj Corps (4 Corps) for organizing the tour for students in their area of responsibility.

Major Ashish Singh, the officer in-charge of the tour, briefed the governor that the twenty selected boys and girls from Jang Government Higher Secondary School and Dirang HS School along with the teachers participated in the tour, named as ‘Vigyan Siksha Bhraman’, which started on September 18.

The students and the teachers visited many prestigious institutions and landmarks in the national capital, Rashtrapati Bhawan, the new Sansad Bhavan and IIT Delhi. They also visited the Indian Military Academy and Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and Mindrolling Monastery in Mussoorie, the communiqué added.

