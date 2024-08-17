Guwahati: All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union Appeals to CM for Re-appointment After Unnotified Dismissals

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam on Thursday. In the memorandum, they said that they were dismissed without any advance notice by the Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA). They have appealed to the Chief Minister of Assam for re-appointment.

The memorandum said, "We have been teaching for 2-6 years under SSA and have received a limited remuneration of Rs 1,000 per month. Many Siksha Karmis have already crossed their age limit for jobs, and others are on the verge of crossing that limit. We have completed the D. El. Ed as recommended by the SSA." They urged the Chief Minister to consider their plea for re-appointment.

During the flag hoisting on Thursday by the Chief Minister of Assam at the Veterinary playground at Khanapara, a team led by the president of Sanyogi teachers' Abul Kalam, secretary Mridul Rajbongshi, Sirajul Haque, and others submitted the memorandum to the Chief Minister.

