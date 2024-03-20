Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik addresses 8th convocation of Arunachal University of Studies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) on Tuesday conducted its eighth convocation at its campus in Namsai district. A total of 667 students attended the ceremony including 19 PhD and 52 gold medalists.

In his convocation address, state Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik congratulated the students and said that the fresh graduates and post-graduates should make themselves ready to embrace continuous changes and challenges. He added that students should try to become a job giver, which is the need of the hour. Parnaik reminded the students that it is high time for them to fulfill the dream of their parents.

The governor also praised the infrastructure and skill development initiatives of the university. AUS Chancellor Kamal Lochan congratulated the graduating students and said that they are the ambassadors of knowledge and they should invest their lives to make meaningful contributions to the state, country and beyond.

Chairman of World Education Mission (sponsoring body of AUS) Dr Ashwani Lochan, said that the management of AUS is progressive and is always ready to adapt latest technology for the benefit of the students. Pro vice chancellor and managing director of the private varsity Vishva Lochan in his address said that the state-of-the-art infrastructure of the university is a testament of the university’s commitment to provide world class amenities to the youth of the area right in the North-East region itself.

University vice chancellor Prof D S Hernwal said that students of the university are doing exceedingly well in various fields of study and sports. He said that the university has adopted the New Education Policy which would make students ready for every situation in years to come. On the occasion, the governor also inaugurated the 16 condominiums in Indigo Block, fifth residential block under Rainbow Residency Scheme, for the university staff. He also laid the foundation stone of the 700-seater Girls’ Hostel – Phase III, and 400-seater Boys Hostel of the university.

