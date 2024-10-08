Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik Stresses on Bilateral Ventures Between Australia and Arunachal

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday emphasized for collaboration between the state and Australia in sectors like entrepreneurship and skill development, technology, mineral exploration, hydropower, tourism and bilateral venture avenues.

The governor during a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green, who called on him at Raj Bhavan, said that the capacity of the youth of the state could be enhanced in entrepreneurship, skill development and technology sectors, through exchange programmes. He said that the youth of the state have potential but need exposure and specialised assistance, a Raj Bhavan communiqué informed.

Parnaik highlighted the tourism perspective of the state, in eco, adventure and cultural tourism saying that the state provides an array of avenues for tourism activities. He also discussed the mineral potential of the state and requested Green to consider the prospect of minerals as a matter of cooperation.

The governor, while highlighting the rich cultural and traditional heritages of indigenous tribal communities of the state, pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh has a huge scope for research, anthropology studies of flora and fauna.

The High Commissioner, who is on a five-day visit to the north-eastern state, appreciated the state and its people. Australian Consul General at Kolkata Hugh Boylan, Vice Consul at Bengaluru Harriet White and Senior Research Officer (Political) Vandana Seth accompanied Green.

Also Read: Arunachal Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik Calls for Strengthening Security along LAC (sentinelassam.com)