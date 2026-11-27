OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has stressed the need for integrity, discipline, professionalism and concern for soldiers' welfare, saying that effective military leadership is built on personal example, courage and a strong sense of responsibility.

The Governor made these observations while attending the two-day Battalion Commanders' Biennial Conference at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre in Delhi Cantonment, which began on Thursday, an official statement said.

He urged regimental officers to lead from the front, take timely decisions and remain calm in difficult situations.

The Governor also stressed the importance of accepting responsibility and placing the honour of the Regiment and the nation above personal interests.