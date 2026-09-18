Arunachal Governor, CM and Dy CM greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on birthday

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and highlighted his contributions to the country and Arunachal Pradesh.

In his message, Parnaik praised Modi's leadership, determination and commitment to the nation. He said India had made progress in development, public welfare, national security and economic growth under the Prime Minister's leadership over the last 12 years.

The Governor also highlighted Modi's efforts to strengthen the morale and welfare of the armed forces, saying these had further reinforced the country's security and pride. He wished the Prime Minister good health and a long life and expressed confidence that his leadership would continue to guide India towards progress and prosperity. Khandu expressed gratitude for Modi's support for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

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