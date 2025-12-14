Governor Parnaik underscores strategic road connectivity in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday emphasized the critical need to strengthen strategic road connectivity in the border areas of the state, ensure regular maintenance, and put in place swift restoration mechanisms to address disruptions in road communication, citing their importance for national security as well as public welfare.

The governor made these remarks during a meeting with the Director General of Border Roads (DGBR), Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, who called on him at Lok Bhavan here. On behalf of the people of the state, Parnaik expressed gratitude to the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for the successful completion of 10 strategically vital roads and 22 bridges under the Arunank, Udayak, Vartak and Brahmank projects.

He noted that these key infrastructure assets were virtually inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 7, marking a significant milestone in the state's infrastructure development.

Parnaik said the national security infrastructure projects would greatly enhance military mobility, provide all-weather access to remote and sensitive regions, and strengthen the armed forces' operational readiness for rapid response.

He added that improved connectivity would also generate wide-ranging socio-economic benefits for local communities, contributing to growth and better livelihoods across Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Tripura police seize cannabis and yaba tablets in separate operations