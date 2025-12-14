Tripura police seize cannabis and yaba tablets in separate operations

AGARTALA: Tripura Police achieved major success in two separate anti-narcotics operations, recovering significant quantities of illegal drugs and arresting multiple accused.

In the first operation, a routine vehicle check by Mungiakami Police Station of Teliamura Sub-division in Khowai District led to the seizure of around 52 kilograms of cannabis. The consignment, hidden in a car travelling from the Sidhai-Mohanpur area of West District, was valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh. Two individuals, including the driver, were arrested, and the vehicle along with the contraband was seized. Authorities registered a case and launched an investigation to trace others involved in the drug network.

In the second operation, Dharmanagar Police of North District, assisted by the Intelligence Department, intercepted a woman, identified as 37-year-old Shukla Debnath, near Dharmanagar Railway Station Road following a tip-off. Police recovered 1,960 Yaba tablets, packed in ten packets, from her possession. The tablets were valued at an estimated Rs 12 lakh. Debnath, a resident of Kamalasagar in Sepahijala District currently living in Chandrapur, Agartala, was taken into custody. During preliminary questioning, she admitted to transporting narcotics within Tripura and to locations outside the state.

Both operations were conducted in adherence to legal procedures, with forensic teams and district officials overseeing the seizures. Police confirmed that further investigations are ongoing to dismantle the trafficking networks involved. (Agencies).

