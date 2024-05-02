Gujarat, Maharashtra diwas celebrated at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the state foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra was celebrated at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, while interacting with the people of both states residing in Arunachal, greeted them on their state foundation day and extended the good wishes of the people of the state to them.

Parnaik expressed hope that both states will have a stronger relationship with all Arunachalis in the days to come.

The Governor said that the Raj Bhavan has celebrated the state foundation day of all the states of India with people from other states residing in Arunachal Pradesh in the last year.

He said that it provides a very productive opportunity to know them, their accomplishments, and address their challenges.

Parnaik added that in the last decade, large numbers of infrastructure projects have come up in the state, and people from other states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, have played a huge role in them. He conveyed his appreciation to them for their contributions in their 'Karma Bhumi'.

The governor, while recalling the history of Gujarat and Maharashtra, said that both states are known for their cultural richness, patriotism, and prosperous economies, and today they are the economic powerhouses of India.

He urged the people of both states to contribute to strengthening the goodwill amongst the states with Arunachal Pradesh.

The participants shared their experiences and interactions with the local communities. They also expressed gratitude to the governor for inviting them to the Statehood Day programme.

The State Foundation Day audio-visual message from the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, was shown on the occasion, a Raj Bhawan communique said.

