Gujrati Yuva Sangam delegates call on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A delegation of 50 students from different higher educational institutions in Gujarat called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

The delegation is on a tour of the northeastern state under the Yuva Sangam programme of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (EBSB) initiative.

Interacting with the youth, the governor highlighted the unique cultural heritage, traditions, beliefs, and practices of various tribes in the state. He said that Arunachal Pradesh, with its cultural mosaic, is the best example of unity in diversity.

Acknowledging the best cultural link between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Parnaik talked about Princess Rukmini's marriage to Lord Krishna and mentioned important religious tourist places like Malinithan.

He said that women have very high status in Arunachali society, and they are excelling in all fields, particularly education.

The governor said that due to its unique history since British rule, the people are ardent nationalists and maintain excellent bonhomie with the security forces. He said that even in remote border villages, the people greet each other with 'Jai Hind'.

Parnaik also highlighted the potential sectors of the state, like hydropower, tourism, and horticulture. He said that with many projects in the pipeline and infrastructure development at a fast pace, Arunachal Pradesh has a very bright future. He also shared focus areas like education, health, and infrastructure.

To drive forward his vision for prosperous Arunachal, the governor showed the delegates an audio-visual presentation about the state, its cultural richness, and its progress. He asked the members of the delegation to visit the state again as tourists, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed.

