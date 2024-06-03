Hand bids adieu as lotus blooms in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday with the ruling BJP sweeping an absolute majority to form the next government in the northeastern state for the third time in a row, while the opposition Congress faced a humiliating defeat.

The grand old party which fielded 19 candidates in the 60-member assembly could not make any significant comeback this time. However, the party consolidated with the Bamang seat where former Home Minister Kumar Waii won by a margin of 635 votes defeating BJP's Doba Lamnio.

The ruling BJP which won 46 seats, also received a major setback after Education Minister Taba Tedir tasted defeat to a newcomer Toko Tatung of the NCP.

Among the key BJP leaders who won include, party's state unit president Biyuram Wahge from Pakke-Kessang constituency, RWD minister Honchung Ngandam (Pongchau-Wakka), Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo (Nacho), Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mosang (Miao), Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang (Tuting-Yingkiong) and Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona from Mechuka seat, respectively.

As many as 14 BJP candidates tasted defeat this time. Among the prominent ones include, sitting MLAs Nyamar Karbak (Liromoba), Kaling Moyong (Pasighat East), Tana Hali Tara (Doimukh) Olom Panayang (Mariyang-Geku), Somlung Mossang (Bordumsa-Diyun), Tanpho Wangnaw (Longding-Pumao), Lombo Tayeng (Mebo) and Kumsi Sidisow (Thrizino-Buragaon).

A few newcomers of the saffron party who faced defeat include, Kamrang Tesia (Khonsa East), Chau Sujana Namchoom (Lekang), Izmir Tikhak (Nampong), Doba Lamnio (Bameng) and Tsering Dorjee from Tawang constituency.

The NPP which won five seats in the 2019 assembly polls, could manage to secure equal numbers this time. While NCP won in three seats, PPA in 2, three independents also emerged victorious.

The BJP had won 41 assembly constituencies in the 2019 polls. The JD (U) had won seven assembly seats, the NPP five, Congress four and the PPA one. Two Independent candidates had also emerged victorious.

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am. Despite rain across the state, hundreds of supporters of various political parties were seen standing near the counting centres.

