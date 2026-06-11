Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely across Arunachal Pradesh over next five days

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the next five days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in several districts and issuing orange alerts for parts of the state from Thursday onwards.

According to the district-wise warning bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre in Itanagar, weather activity is likely to intensify on Thursday, with Upper Siang and Papum Pare districts placed under the 'Alert (Be Prepared)' category.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall are also expected over parts of the central belt, including Kamle, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang and East Siang districts, which have been placed under the 'Watch (Be Updated)' category.

Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Tirap and Longding districts are also likely to experience rain and thunderstorm activity, while Tawang, Shi Yomi, Anjaw, Namsai and Changlang are not under any specific warning for the day.

The IMD has forecast a further escalation in adverse weather conditions on Friday, with Upper Siang continuing under the orange alert zone. Papum Pare, Lower Siang and Leparada are also expected to experience intense rainfall activity.

Several adjoining districts, including West Siang, Siang, East Siang, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Pakke Kessang, East Kameng, Lohit and Namsai, will remain under watch for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning.

On Saturday, the focus of the weather system is likely to shift towards the south-western and eastern parts of the state.

West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare and Lohit districts have been placed under the 'Alert (Be Prepared)' category, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. A watch has also been issued for several central districts, including Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Upper Siang, Siang, East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley.

The forecast for Sunday indicates a gradual easing of weather conditions across much of the state, although isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity are likely to continue.

West Kameng and Pakke Kessang will remain under the watch category, while most other districts, including Tawang, Shi Yomi, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Changlang and Namsai, are not under any specific warning. However, scattered spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms are expected over parts of the central and eastern districts.

By Monday, weather conditions are expected to improve further, with only isolated pockets likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall under watch conditions, while the majority of districts are projected to remain free from significant weather warnings.

Also Read: Thunderstorm activity to intensify with heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal: IMD