Hi 5 Youth Foundation and STF to construct basketball court in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a significant stride towards empowering underprivileged children through a grassroot basketball program in India, the Hi 5 Youth Foundation has partnered with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) to construct basketball courts in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two foundations have been collaborating since 2020 to build sports infrastructure in schools. The court would be built in RKM School Aalo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Established in 1966, this school focuses on uplifting the underprivileged tribal community in Arunachal Pradesh through education, healthcare, and livelihood initiatives.

Hi 5 Youth Foundation commenced its program at the school in June last year, with 200 children actively participating in daily training sessions. Recognizing the need in this remote region, Hi 5 Youth Foundation, with support from the STF, is set to build a basketball court with synthetic flooring, providing unique opportunities in a challenging location.

"The expansion of our association with the Hi 5 Youth Foundation to develop two more basketball courts for children in the tribal communities and girls in particular is one more step in our vision to transform India from a sports-watching nation to a sports-playing nation," Tendulkar added.

Founder of Hi 5 Youth Foundation Usha Sundar said, "We are thrilled to partner with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in our mission to promote sports and empower youth. Together, we aim to create inclusive spaces where young talents can thrive and communities can come together."

Also Read: Basketball team named for forthcoming Junior National Basketball Championship at Bhubaneswar

Also Watch: