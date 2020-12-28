High preparedness along LAC in Tawang, ITBP confident of tackling Chinese troops

TAWANG: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the sensitive Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh had said that its men are on a high alert mode on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Chinese won't be able to spring any surprises in their sector.



There is a high preparedness level in the forward posts on the LAC from where the Chinese territory could be seen in the Tawang sector. The ITBP troops have developed infrastructure for rapid forward deployments when necessary.

ITBP's 55 battalion commander Commandant I B Jha had said, "When incidents (transgression by Chinese Army in Eastern Ladakh) like this happen, we have to remain on high alert mode so that such unforeseen incidents are not allowed to happen and there are no surprises. As you can see that though there are extreme cold conditions which make things difficult, our men are on a very high alert and keeping an eye on the border all the time."

The ITBP has played an important role in the ongoing conflict with the Chinese troops in both the Eastern Ladakh as well as the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. During the initial face-offs, the ITBP had to go through multiple encounters with the Chinese troops attempting to transgress in the Pangong Lake, Finger Area and the Patrolling Points 14, 15, 17 and 17A. During the hand to hand fight, even though outnumbered, the ITBP troops not only prevented the Chinese troops from advancing but also caused several injuries on the Chinese side.

Commandant Jha had said that the bravery shown by ITBP troops during the early face-offs with the Chinese in the month of April-May timeframe has greatly inspired the troops who are deployed in the Arunachal sector.

"Our troops fought hard in the Ladakh sector and showed their mettle. The troops here often tell me that their counterparts in Ladakh fought hard and they also want an opportunity to do better than them if an opportunity comes by in our area of responsibility," he said.

The ITBP officer also said that preparations done by them round the year would ensure that they can tackle similar kind of incoming again when the time comes. (Agencies)

