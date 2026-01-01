Highways, green railways driving India’s connectivity and growth: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday said that the expansion of the national highway network and the shift towards greener railways are playing a crucial role in strengthening connectivity, improving mobility, and supporting economic growth across India. Stronger highways are connecting the whole of India, Mein said in a post on X and added that the expanded highway network has strengthened logistics, improved road safety, and enhanced regional connectivity. He said better road infrastructure is enabling ‘smoother movement of goods and people’ and helping link remote and far-flung areas with major economic centres, which in turn is supporting growth across states.

Emphasizing the broader impact of highways, the deputy chief minister said that improved road connectivity has reduced travel time, made transportation more reliable, and boosted trade and tourism. He added that strong highways are not just roads but ‘lifelines for development’ that connect markets, create opportunities, and bring regions closer together. In another social media post, Mein highlighted India’s progress towards cleaner and more sustainable transport through the rail sector. “Greener railways mean a cleaner future,” the deputy chief minister said and added that extensive railway electrification has reduced dependence on fossil fuels and moved the country towards environmentally friendly mobility.

