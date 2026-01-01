Sikkim: One dead, four injured in car accident in Saffo

SAFFO: A tourist vehicle bearing a Jharkhand registration number met with a serious accident at Sikkim’s Saffo on Tuesday, resulting in one fatality and leaving four others critically injured, the police said.

According to preliminary information, the victims are believed to be tourists travelling towards North Sikkim.

Following the accident, emergency services arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to nearby medical facilities. Due to the severity of their injuries, the four injured tourists have been referred to New STNM Hospital in Gangtok for advanced treatment, officials said.

Concerns have been raised about the increasing number of private and self-driven tourist vehicles travelling to North Sikkim this season, many reportedly driven by individuals with limited hill-driving experience. North Sikkim is a popular tourist destination, but the road to the scenic area can be challenging due to its location in the Eastern Himalayas and its subtropical climate. (ANI)

