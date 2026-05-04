Himalayan Buddhism Key to India’s Cultural Strength and National Identity, Says Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has underscored that India’s true strength lies not merely in physical infrastructure or borders but in its deep-rooted cultural identity, highlighting the enduring role of Himalayan Buddhism as a civilizational anchor for frontier regions.

Khandu, who travelled to Leh on Saturday, said in a series of social media posts on Sunday that while material capabilities are essential, they represent only the ‘outer shell’ of national strength.

“We often define a nation’s strength by its borders, infrastructure and material capabilities. While these are vital, they are only the visible aspects. The real strength of a nation lies far deeper, in its culture, identity and the values that bind its people together across generations,” he said in a series of posts on X.

Addressing an international conference on “Contribution of Himalayan Buddhism to the Spiritual and Cultural Heritage of India and Beyond” at the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, the Chief Minister emphasised that Himalayan Buddhism has shaped the social and cultural fabric of India’s border regions for centuries.

“Himalayan Buddhism is not just a spiritual tradition; it is the heartbeat of our frontier communities. It provides a sense of belonging, continuity and resilience. In regions that are geographically remote and strategically sensitive, culture becomes the strongest thread that holds society together,” he observed.

He further stressed that the idea of national security must go beyond conventional definitions.

“True security is not built only through defences and physical preparedness. It is equally reinforced by the strength of our cultural roots, the unity of communities, and a shared conviction in our civilizational values,” Khandu said.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also called on Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and held discussions on development experiences in Himalayan regions, focusing on infrastructure, tourism and avenues for cultural exchange between states.

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